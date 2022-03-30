Ian Wright has hailed Nottingham Forest youngster Brennan Johnson after his performances for Wales during this month’s international break.

Johnson, 20, continues to go from strength-to-strength this season. The Welshman was included in Rob Page’s Wales squad for this month’s international friendlies and the Forest youngster started v Czech Republic last night.

He was on hand to provide the assist for Rubin Colwill’s first-half goal in the eventual 1-1 draw, and speaking after the game, Wright had this to say on Johnson:

“When you’re seeing players like that coming through, it has got to be quite exciting. Brennan Johnson, every time you see him he looks better. 11 goals, five assists this season in the Championship. They are improving.”

Johnson has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this season. Brentford made moves to sign him in the January transfer window but had several bids knocked back, with teams like Everton and West Ham having since been mentioned.

Last month though, Crystal Palace were reported to have joined the race to sign Johnson, with The Sun saying that Palace are ‘in the hunt’ to sign him in the summer, whilst the Daily Mail revealed earlier in this month that Newcastle United were set to discuss the potential signing Johnson.

A serious talent…

Johnson has played a lot of football this season. He’s featured 36 times in the Championship and has played in numerous FA Cup ties with Forest, featuring for Wales too.

It’s allowed him to better his game ten-fold this season and he’s rapidly becoming an outstanding player for club and country, with Forest now looking like they need promotion this season in order to stand a chance of keeping hold of him.

With so many teams interested as well, it makes the possibility of Johnson staying with Forest past this summer look all the more unlikely.

Either way, he’s a fine talent who looks to have a fine career ahead of him.