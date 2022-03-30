Sheffield Wednesday let go of striker Gary Hooper in the summer of 2019, freeing him to depart the club for nothing after a spell of almost four years at Hillsborough.

Hooper first joined the Owls on loan from Norwich City in October 2015 before making the move permanent the following January.

The former Celtic and Scunthorpe United hotshot proved to be a popular figure among the Sheffield Wednesday faithful, netting 31 goals and providing 12 assists in 89 games before his departure at the end of the 2018/19 season.

But what is he up to these days?

Well, after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, Hooper decided to test himself outside of the United Kingdom for the first time in his career by joining A-League outfit Wellington Phoenix in October 2019. However, he left the club a year later to join Indian outfit Kerala Blasters before being tempted back to the Phoenix in July 2021.

Hooper scored five goals and laid on four assists in 18 games while with Kerala Blasters and found the back of the net 12 times across his two spells with Wellington Pheonix. He also provided six assists in his 31 outings for the club, with four of his goals coming this season.

The striker, now 34, is currently sidelined with a calf injury though, and will not play again for the club. It was confirmed last week that the club would allow Hooper to leave before the end of his contract, opening the door for him to reunite with his family in the UK.

As a result, Hooper is now a free agent and may well be on the lookout for a new club.