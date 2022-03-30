Sunderland let go of defender Alim Ozturk in the summer of 2020, bringing an end to his two-year spell at the Stadium of Light.

The Turkish centre-back spent two seasons on the books with Sunderland, signing from Boluspor on a free transfer before the start of the 2018/19 season.

Across his time at the Stadium of Light, Ozturk played 45 times across all competitions, chipping in with one assist across two campaigns. His involvement in the starting XI was intermittent, struggling to nail down a place in the side in his first season before dropping in and our of the side in patches over the 2019/20 season before his eventual departure.

But how has Ozturk fared since his Sunderland departure? We take a look here…

After being released by the Black Cats at the end of his contract, Ozturk made a return to his home country Turkey. The defender joined Umraniyespor, who ply their trade in Turkey’s second-tier, 1.Lig.

Since then, Ozturk has become a mainstay in the club’s starting XI, notching up 53 appearances across all competitions. This season has seen the former Sunderland man play an important role in Umraniyespor’s push for promotion, with the second-tier side currently four points away from 1st placed Ankaragucu in 2nd. Ozturk has played 26 times across all competitions, netting four times and helping keep 10 clean sheets.

He has missed only two league games so far this season and both were due to yellow card suspension, picking eight overall.

Ozturk will be battling for promotion over the remainder of the season, so Sunderland fans may see the centre-back plying his trade in Turkey’s top division next campaign.