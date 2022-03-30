Even though they have had a six point deduction, Reading have still endured a poor Championship season and are in a relegation battle.

Paul Ince’s side sit in 21st of the Championship table, just five points clear of the drop zone.

They have shown some fight in the previous two outings, getting some brilliant results against two high-flying sides – a draw to Bournemouth and a win against Blackburn Rovers.

Whatever division they find themselves in, the Royals will no doubt need a big upcoming summer window to take them to the next level. With that in mind, here is what their starting XI could look like next season…

Reading announced the signing of free-agent centre-back Terell Thomas last week. The former Crewe Alexandre man joins the Championship outfit on a deal until the end of the season, meaning he is set to depart in June. He will be looking to impress to earn himself an extension and may well find a way into the starting XI next season.

As well as Sheffield United and Bristol City, the Royals are said to be keen on Brazilian goalkeeper Victor Braga. The 30-year-old currently plays his football for Portuguese side FC Arouca. He has made just 82 career appearances, but has caught the eye of some clubs with his performances this season.

As for outs, John Swift could finally be getting a move away from Reading after many incredible seasons. The midfielder has netted 11 goals and assisted 13 this season, and former Reading boss Brian McDermott has backed the 26-year-old to join Aston Villa or Leeds United in the summer, leaving a space in the starting XI for a new arrival to replace him.