Reading youngster Lynford Sackey featured in an U23 game for Sheffield United yesterday.

Sackey, 19, is a product of the Reading academy. He’s yet to make his Championship debut for the Royals and already, it looks like he could be on his way out of the Berkshire club.

Reports surfaced on Twitter yesterday revealing hat the Englishman had featured for Sheffield United’s U23 yesterday, suggesting that the Blades have handed him a trial:

#ReadingFC’s Lynford Sackey featured for Sheffield United U23s yesterday in their match against Peterborough. pic.twitter.com/HoIzVtAlSi — RFC Latest (@RFCLatest) March 30, 2022

Sackey’s Reading contract is due to expire in the summer.

Hes featured nine times in the Premier League 2 Division 2 for Reading’s U23 side this season, failing to register any goal contributions.

He’s a right-sided player who can operate in a defensive or more attacking role.

The Blades revolution…

Sheffield United have performed well this season. They currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table after a resurgent second half of the season under Paul Heckingbottom.

But the Blades have been working with the same set of players for a number of years. Some of them see their contracts expire in the summer but on the whole, the club has an ageing squad, and soon enough they’ll need replacing.

And it looks as though Heckingbottom is about to usher in a new generation of Sheffield United players. Sackey coming into the club, seemingly on trial, indicates that the club is now looking towards the future and it’s an exciting prospect for Blades fans.

Up next for the South Yorkshire club is a trip to Stoke City this weekend, with a win able to cement their spot in the play-off places.