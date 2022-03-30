Middlesbrough have announced that nine of their younger players will be leaving the club this summer, including Connor Malley.

Malley, 22, is among a crop of youngsters who have not been offered fresh terms ahead of the summer.

The likes of Rumarn Burrell, Harry Green, Malik Dijksteel, Alberto Balde, Josh Marshall, Lucas Howe, Alex Hutchinson and Jacob Bulmer will also depart when their deals expire in the summer.

Malley though is the most known name on that list. The Englishman is a product of the Boro youth academy and made his league debut under Neil Warnock last time round, racking up three Championship appearances that season.

He made his debut in a 2-1 win over Rotherham United in April of last year and speaking to Gazette Live after the game, Warnock had this to say on Malley:

“I thought Connor was very good. We could have put Hayden on, but we just thought with the ten men, Connor is more comfortable on the ball, and there were more chances for him to create.

“He sometimes lacks a little bit of quickness in there, but we knew with ten men he wouldn’t get closed down as much.

“So, we went with him and it was the right decision. He just enjoyed it, it looked like he had played there for years.”

What now for Malley?

At 22 years old, Malley may not have gained as much experience in the game as he might have hoped.

He’s spent time on loan at Ayr and Carlisle United in the past but neither spell offered him much in the way of game time.

It looked as though he would become more of a squad player under Warnock but under Chris Wilder, Malley has not been favoured, having not been named in a matchday squad in the Championship since his arrival.

Malley’s only involvement under Wilder was being an unused substitute in the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town back in January.

But the defender still has plenty of time to fulfil his potential – what the summer ahead might hold for him and the other Boro youngsters set to leave is anyone’s guess.