Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo is wanted man this summer with Football League World claiming that Burnley, Huddersfield Town and West Brom are keen.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a prolific season for the Hatters, scoring on 14 occasions and assisting four, and helped his side rise to 3rd in the Championship table.

It is his first full campaign for Nathan Jones’ side but he could already be on the move with him reportedly being eyed up this summer.

If he is to leave, there would be a big gap to fill up front for Luton Town, so here we look at three affordable lower league strikers should target:

Ryan Hardie – Plymouth Argyle

The 25-year-old Scotsman is absolutely flying this term for the Pilgrims.

Hardie has netted 16 goals and assisted five in 35 league games, giving his side a massive helping hand towards their incredible season so far, with them sitting in 4th place of the League One table.

It’s his third season for the Home Park club and it’s the first time he has netted over seven goals in a single season in English football.

Cole Stockton – Morecambe

Stockton has scored a staggering 19 league goals for his side this season, and if they are to stay up, he would no doubt be the defining factor in the process.

As well as this, he is a very similar player to Adebayo, with immense strength and power up front that bullies defenders all game long – he would be a perfect replacement.

Michael Smith – Rotherham United

An all-round great player, despite being 6ft 4inc tall.

Smith is having his best season of his career, scoring 18 times and assisting six for the Millers. His all-round game is something to behold and he would be a great fit for Luton Town with the great technical players around the squad.