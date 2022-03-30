West Brom, Huddersfield Town and Burnley are reportedly eyeing up Luton Town’s prolific striker Elijah Adebayo.

That’s according to Football League World, who state that the trio are keeping tabs on Adebayo’s performances for Luton Town.

The 24-year-old has been in flying form for the Hatters this season, netting 15 goals and laying on four assists in 35 games. His performances have played a key role in helping Nathan Jones’ side up to a stunning 3rd place with eight games remaining in the season.

Adebayo’s displays have all caught West Brom, Huddersfield Town and Burnley’s eyes, but it remains to be seen if they end up following up on the reported interest with anything more concrete in the summer transfer window.

Jones’ warning

Whoever is interested in signing Adebayo will have to conjure up some big money to sign the striker.

Speaking on the striker in November, Jones warned that any buying clubs will need “deep pockets” to tempt them into selling the Luton Town striker. West Brom look set for another season in the Championship so they may be wary of spending too much, while neither Burnley or Huddersfield Town have significant budgets behind them, so it may be worth taking the report with a pinch of salt.

A shot at promotion

With Luton Town in the fight for promotion, Adebayo’s main focus will be on matters with the Hatters as they look to launch an unlikely fight for promotion.

Jones’ men are now 10 points clear of 7th placed Middlesbrough and, with the wind in their sales, will fancy their chances in the battle to go up to the Premier League.