Tottenham Hotspur are frustrated with Charlton Athletic over Nile John’s lack of game time, as per a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the season.

John, 19, was given the green light by Spurs to head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt for the first time in his career.

However, he has struggled to get into the Addicks’ side since his move and hasn’t made a single appearance for the League One outfit.

Charlton Athletic under fire

Football Insider claim Tottenham Hotspur are “furious” with Charlton Athletic’s treatment of the player.

This is harsh though as the youngster doesn’t have a divine right to walk straight into their starting XI and they have an abundance of players in his position such as George Dobson, Alex Gilbey, Scott Fraser and Albie Morgan who are hard to dislodge at the moment.

Johnnie Jackson was full of praise for him last week and said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I would like to give him an opportunity before the end of the season. His attitude has been spot on. He is probably the only one in the group who has not had an opportunity.

“He trains hard every day and he’s a young lad away from home. Although he’s not had any involvement he has knuckled down and got on with it. For that alone, I think he deserves an opportunity.”

John was on the books at Brentford as a youngster before switching to Spurs in 2016. He has been a regular for the Premier League at youth levels so far and was handed his senior debut in a Europa League clash against Wolfsberg last term.

He has since played once more in a European Conference League game against Paços de Ferreira before he made his loan move away.

He is due to go back to his parent club this summer and it appears he won’t be heading back to The Valley.