Reports have surfaced claiming that West Brom are among a number of teams vying to sign Luton Town’s Elijah Adebayo this summer.

Adebayo, 24, has scored 14 goals in 34 Championship outings for Luton Town this season, who currently sit in 3rd place of the table.

The man signed from Walsall last season has been a revelation since joining the Hatters but now, Nathan Jones could have a battle on his hands in trying to keep Adebayo at the club beyond this season.

Reports claims that West Brom are among a number of sides looking into a summer deal for Adebayo, so what would the Baggies’ XI look like if they bring him in this summer?

Bruce’s Baggies…

West Brom haven’t been the most prolific side in front of goal this season, and should Steve Bruce remain as the man in charge going into the 2022/23 season then that might the same.

Karlan Grant is the club’s top scorer with 14 in the Championship this season. Under Bruce, he’s played as one of two strikers with Callum Robinson partnering him in the last outing v Bristol City.

Bruce though seems to favour Andy Carroll. The striker’s future is up in the air at the moment with his contract out in the summer, but the target man possesses the qualities of a Bruce-type striker and so the squad could be catered towards feeding him next season.

That would focus on the wide players and pumping balls into the box. Adebayo then could be seen as a back-up for Grant, though a top two of Grant and Adebayo could cause Championship defences a lot of problems.

Either way, Adebayo would be a really keen signing for the Baggies.