Hartlepool United starlet Luke Molyneux is a wanted man ahead of the summer, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United’s attacker is attracting interest from clubs in League One and the Scottish Premiership, as well as some fellow League Two sides.

Molyneux, 24, has had an impressive season in the fourth tier and his current team could face a battle to keep hold of him.

The Hartlepool Mail claim Graeme Lee’s side are keen to keep hold of him and are in talks over extending his stay in the North East.

However, the Bishop Auckland-born man is out of contract at the Suits Direct Stadium at the end of June and is currently poised to leave as a free agent.

Key man for Hartlepool United

Molyneux has been a key player for Hartlepool United since joining them back in 2019. He helped them gain promotion from the National League in the last campaign under Dave Challinor.

He has since adapted well to the step up to the Football League and has fired 12 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

Prior to his move to the Pools, Molyneux rose up through the academy at Sunderland and went on to play 13 times for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at non-league Gateshead to gain experience.

He left the Stadium of Light a few years ago but hasn’t looked back since as he has established himself as one of Hartlepool United’s most prized assets.

However, he is wanted elsewhere now and has a decision to make on his future.