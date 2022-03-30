Middlesbrough and Birmingham City were both credited with interest in Rangers defender Jack Simpson in the January transfer window.

Boro were linked with the former Bournemouth man early on in January before reports emerged after the window shut stating both the Teessiders and Birmingham City made late swoops for the centre-back.

Simpson ended up remaining at Ibrox, but what’s the latest on his future with Rangers?

Well, reports emerging this month all point towards a summer move away from Rangers for Simpson.

Earlier in March, Football Insider stated that the left-sided centre-back has told his agent to find him a new club ahead of the summer transfer window after holding ‘crunch talks’ over his future with the Scottish Premiership title holders. Not only that but the same outlet reported under a week later that January suitors Birmingham City have their sights set on a summer deal for the defender.

While it remains unclear if Middlesbrough are still interested in Simpson, the 25-year-old certainly fits the profile of player Chris Wilder is keen to bring to Teesside in the future. Earlier this month, the former Sheffield United boss stated that he hopes to add a left-footed centre-back to his ranks before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign, and Simpson is exactly that.

Simpson’s time with Rangers hasn’t gone quite as he would have hoped when he made the move up to Scotland, and judging by recent reports, it seems as though his time in Glasgow may well be coming to an end sooner rather than later.