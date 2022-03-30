Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has assessed how he thinks his side would fare in the Championship, while also hoping for a big summer transfer window.

Rotherham United currently sit top of the League One table but have dropped off in form recently.

Warne’s side find themselves one point clear of Wigan Athletic in 2nd, and four points above MK Dons, who sit just outside of the automatic promotion places.

It has all-round been an incredible season for the Millers, who look destined for an immediate return to the Championship for the third time in a row after being relegated.

Last season was arguably their best chance of finally staying up, but Rotherham United unfortunately fell short on the final day of the season, conceding an 88th-minute equaliser against Cardiff City to send them down.

But now, they have as strong as a squad ever, and here is what Warne had to say when speaking on the second tier of English football:

“It is a massive jump and it’s getting bigger,” he said to Sky Sports.

“It’s a very difficult league for clubs our size to compete in, but we have real belief here that we might have learned a bit from the last two times that will give us a better opportunity (of staying up) next time.”

Speaking on potential recruitment plans should they go up, he continued…

“Of course we might be horrendous and we might not go up. But if we did I’d like to think we’d recruit more Championship experience. It is more imperative now that our recruitment is spot on. You just have to get as much in as you can to improve. You need that mix, with the youth and the enthusiasm as well.

“In times of trouble you rely on those experienced players, and I’m optimistic we can have a good summer and recruit the players that could really help us.”

Will they go up?

Rotherham United have some tough games still yet to play. Teams such as Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Oxford United and Sunderland remain on the Millers’ April fixture list.

MK Dons and Wigan Athletic both arguably have less difficult games, piling pressure on Warne’s side as we enter the final month of the season.

But, with them sitting four points clear in the automatic places, the Millers will surely have that in mind and have every bit of confidence in them to get promotion over the line.

Despite picking up just one win in the past five games, they remain a strong favourite to return to the Championship.