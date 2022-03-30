Charlton Athletic attacker Josh Davison is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Charlton Athletic risk losing him on a free transfer if they don’t exercise their 12-month option on his deal.

Davison, 22, was loaned out to Swindon Town in the January transfer window to get some game time under his belt between now and the end of the campaign.

He has since made 13 appearances for the Robins and has chipped in with a useful five goals.

Charlton Athletic need to keep him

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make on his future when he returns to the Valley from Wiltshire. Losing him for nothing wouldn’t be a wise move, especially if he ended up going to a fellow Football League side and kicked on from there.

Davison is a decent age and the potential to develop in the future so needs to be given one last lifeline by the Addicks ahead of the next campaign.

He would provide useful competition and back-up to current striking options like Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington (if he stays). Johnnie Jackson will have learnt from recent months they need more bodies in their attacking department, especially when injuries strike like they did last month.

The Addicks were left with just teenage pair Mason Burstow and Dan Kanu as their only fit forwards, whereas if they would have had Davison around he would have started.

He has been with the London outfit since 2019 and has made 35 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals, as well as gaining experience out on loan at Woking and Forest Green Rovers.

Even if it turns out he is not part of Jackson’s long-term plans, extending his deal would be a shrewd move as it would mean Charlton Athletic get a fee for him if he is sold and he doesn’t just leave as a free agent.

It is going to be a summer of transition and Davison will be looking to have a strong end to the season at Swindon Town to give himself the best chance of getting into the Addicks’ side.