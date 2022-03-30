Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has provided an injury update after he was forced to leave a few players out of the squad last night.

Mansfield Town drew 2-2 away at Hartlepool United but were missing some key individuals.

The Stags stormed into a 2-0 leads after quick-fire goals from George Lapslie and James Perch on 21 and 25 minutes respectively.

However, the Pools pegged them back before half-time with Joe Grey and Luke Molyneux both finding the net.

Clough has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Kieran (Wallace) got a knock on Saturday so he couldn’t start tonight. Stephen McLaughlin has had a calf problem for several weeks now, he had to miss one sooner or later.

“Matty Longstaff (has a) foot injury. Rhys Oates; he’s just carrying knocks. We didn’t want to start Jamie Murphy tonight; we were very close to not doing so but he said he felt okay.

“His hamstring has tightened up; we’ve got to be very careful. We’ve lost a player for Saturday in Jamie Murphy tonight.”

Injuries starting to bite for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town still have a strong chance of making the League Two play-offs this season but are currently having to live with a few injury woes, which is inevitable with them playing two games every week.

The Stags are currently 8th in the table after last night’s draw and are outside the top seven on goal difference level on points with Port Vale, Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.

It is very tight in the fourth tier from 4th down to 11th as all the teams battle it out for promotion to League One.

A positive for Mansfield Town is the fact that they have games in hand on the teams around them and if they win those they will be right in the frame.

Clough’s side are unbeaten in their last three matches now after going through a bit of a blip last month and are back in action this Saturday at home to 3rd place Northampton Town in what will be a big game at Field Mill.

They then have back-to-back away trips to table toppers Forest Green Rovers and rock-bottom Scunthorpe United next week.