Sunderland are on the brink of the play-offs as they sit 7th in League One with seven games remaining.

The Black Cats are hoping this is the year they finally gain promotion back to the Championship.

With striker Jermaine Defoe retiring last week, Alex Neil’s side are lacking players in the striking department.

Ross Stewart has been the main striker this season but it has been reported that Premier League club Norwich City are interested in him.

One player who should be on their radar if he leaves is Newport County’s Dominic Telford.

The stats behind Telford’s season…

Telford has made 30 league appearances for Newport County this season – scoring 24 goals and is the top goal scorer in League Two with 0.86 goals per 90 minutes.

The 25-year-old has also contributed with his passing too. Although he only has two assists, the Englishman averages 1.1 key passes per game, creating a lot for his teammates around him.

According to WhoScored, Telford is averaging a 7.26 rating and is the highest rated player in the Newport County squad.

Can a deal be done?

The main factor in this deal is that Telford is out of contract at the end of the season – so a deal could definitely be done.

Although there are no rumours of Telford leaving as of yet; there are no rumours of him staying either.

If Stewart does leave in the summer, Telford would be a great option for the Black Cats and could bolster their squad and on a free transfer he’s an absolute no brainer.