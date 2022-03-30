QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth were all credited with interest in Swansea City man Jamie Paterson in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

A contract dispute with Swansea City’s owners cast doubt over Paterson’s future in South Wales, and all of QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth were mentioned as interested parties in his situation.

However, the deadline passed and Paterson, who has netted nine times and laid on seven assists in 31 Championship games this season, remained at the Swansea.com Stadium.

But what’s the latest on his future?

Shortly after the transfer window, Paterson returned to training following an extended absence and he has returned to Russell Martin’s side since then, remaining a key part of his side.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the former Nottingham Forest and Bristol City man sees his contract expire at the end of the 2022/23 season as a result of the 12-month extension clause triggered earlier this year. However, Wales Online has said that his contract situation may be ‘the subject of discussion’ again. That being said, it is added that there is ‘little appetite’ for him to move on.

After a strong yet turbulent first season with Swansea City, it will surely be hoped that Paterson remains with the club this summer.

However, if another dispute arises regarding his contract situation, it may well put some question marks around his long-term future in South Wales. It remains unknown if any of QPR, Blackburn Rovers or Bournemouth would revive their interest in the summer, but if the chance came about, Paterson would be a shrewd signing for any top-half Championship club.