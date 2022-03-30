Rotherham United’s Mickel Miller says boss Paul Warne has told the players that cup finals don’t come around very often as they prepare for the weekend.

Rotherham United take on Sutton United on Sunday in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley.

Miller, 26, fired the winning penalty for the Yorkshire side against Hartlepool United in the semi-final.

The Millers have a chance of winning the league and cup double this term.

Miller has said, as per the official EFL website:

“Everyone here is saying that we could turn this into a really amazing season by winning the Papa John’s Trophy and the League.

“The gaffer has said many times that an opportunity like this doesn’t come around very often, so it’d be amazing to achieve it.”

Rotherham United eyeing the double

Rotherham United have been having a rest from League One action over the past couple of weeks due to the international break.

They remain top of the league but have Wigan Athletic and MK Dons breathing down their neck right now.

Warne’s men are a point above the Latics, who have two games in hand, and four above the Dons who have played the same amount of matches.

The Millers have won just once in their last five outings in the league and will be eager to get back to winning ways when they welcome Charlton Athletic to the AESSEAL New York Stadium next weekend.

For now though, cup glory is their focus and Sutton United will be a tough test at the national stadium. The U’s beat Wigan Athletic to get to the final and have had a very impressive season under Matt Gray.

The London club were promoted to League Two for the first time ever last term and are currently 10th, two points off the play-offs with seven games left to play.