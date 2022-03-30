Four names in the third tier of English football feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72.

Jamie Lindsay, Ali Koiki, Nathan Broadhead and Kayden Jackson are the name that are floating about in the transfer headlines recently.

In January, Portsmouth attempted a late swoop for Rotherham United midfielder Lindsay, but their bid was rejected as a result from the Yorkshire side. But, news in the past couple of days has read that Pompey boss Danny Cowley is still very much keen on the Scotsman and the club are ready to reignite interest in the 26-year-old this summer.

Lindsay has been limited to regular game time this season due to injuries and the immense form the other three midfielders are on in the Millers squad.

Another story on Portsmouth, who look to be sizing themselves up for a big summer. They are reportedly interested in Northampton man Koiki, who has been a key figure for the Cobblers this season. Cowley was said to be at Hartlepool United vs Northampton Town over the weekend to keep an eye on his target. The 22-year-old was subject to interest from Sunderland in the January transfer window, but a deal never looked likely to happen.

Sunderland’s loanee from Everton Broadhead could be sold this summer, with the Merseyside club ready to cash in on the 23-year-old to raise funds. With the Black Cats being one of the wealthiest teams in the division, it would come as no surprise if they attempt a swoop for their loan attacker, who has netted five goals in 13 outings this season.

Lastly, Ipswich Town midfielder has said that he is ‘led to believe’ that striker Jackson will sign a new deal at the club. The 28-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season and has spent four seasons at the Town since arriving from Accrington Stanley in 2018.