Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says Huddersfield Town are “good offensively with a lot of creative players”.

Hull City are back in action at home on Friday night against Huddersfield Town following the international break.

The Tigers have lost their last five games at the MKM Stadium and will be keen to get back to winning ways against the Terriers.

Arveladze expects it to be a tough game and has said in his pre-game press conference this morning (see tweet below):

🗣️ 𝐒𝐀: "I think they've (Huddersfield Town) done well for the whole season. They are good offensively with a lot of creative players. We will have a tough game against them so we are looking at where we can hurt them." — Hull City (@HullCity) March 30, 2022

Hull City eyeing survival

Hull City aren’t safe in the Championship just yet and need a couple more results to ensure they don’t get sucked into any unnecessary trouble.

They have been much better away from home since Arveladze came in at the end of January and they are unbeaten in their last five outings on the road.

The Tigers are currently 20th in the league table and are 13 points above the relegation zone with seven games left to play of the season.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League and have had a very impressive campaign.

The Yorkshire outfit were fighting for survival last term but have established themselves as genuine contenders at the top end of the division this year.

They are 4th in the table right now, six points off the top two and four points inside the play-offs.

Carlos Corberan’s side are winless in their last three matches and have lost their last two against Millwall and AFC Bournmouth without scoring a goal.