Former Nottingham Forest ace Matty Cash joined Aston Villa in 2020. But now the Polish international is wanted by Atletico Madrid.

Cash, 24, is a product of the Nottingham Forest youth academy, having made his first-team debut for the club back in 2016.

The right winger would go on to make 141 appearances in all competitions for the Reds before sealing a reported £16million move to Aston Villa.

And Cash has continued his progression in the Premier League – this season he’s featured 29 times for the Villa, scoring three and assisting as many.

He’s also become an intentional player with Poland having earned himself a handful of caps now.

But as links to Atletico Madrid emerge, are Nottingham Forest in line for a payday?

The short and simple answer is, no.

There’s no reports or comments that confirm Forest inserted a sell-on clause in the deal which took him to Aston Villa two years ago.

Atletico Madrid are said to be lining up a £40million move for the Villa man and so Forest could’ve been in line for a decent cash injection, but it doesn’t seem like they’ll be owed anything.

A report from Nottingham Forest News back in January wrote that ‘it is thought’ Forest have a sell-on clause, but offered nothing to back up that statement.

Not everything is made public in football and so Forest might yet have a sell-on clause, and if they do bring in a windfall from a potential Cash move this summer then it may still be kept under wraps.

Either way, Forest fans will surely be delighted to see one of their own doing so well on the club and intentional stage.