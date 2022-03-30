Leeds United’s Director of Football Victor Orta says they tried to sign Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson when he was 16.

The now Premier League side ended up missing out on the Nottingham Forest ace.

Johnson, 20, has broken into the Reds’ first-team this season and has caught the eye.

He has made 40 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 12 goals and five assists.

Orta has revealed Leeds United failed to land him a few years ago and has told Marca:

“Like Brennan Johnson now, he is a Welsh international again, the best young player in the English second division.. Already he is 20. He has rejected Brentford from Forest. My model was to have reached Brennan Johnson when he was 16 and we tried. But it could not be.”

Nottingham Forest situation

Nottingham Forest could face a battle to keep hold of Johnson this summer, especially if they fail to gain promotion from the Championship.

The winger is under contract at the City Ground until June 2023 and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension yet.

Brentford wanted to sign him in January but were not able to prize him away from Steve Cooper’s side.

Johnson has been on the books at Nottingham Forest since he was eight and has risen up through the academy of the second tier outfit. He made eight appearances during the 2019/20 campaign before he was loaned out to Lincoln City to gain experience last term.

The Wales international was a hit with the Imps and scored 13 goals in all competitions for them under Michael Appleton before heading back to his parent club last summer.

He has carried on his impressive performances in the Championship this term and has his sights set on a place in the play-offs.

Johnson’s career path could have taken a different turn if Leeds United had signed him at the tender age of 16. However, it wasn’t to be.