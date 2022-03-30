Middlesbrough forward Folarin Balogun scored his fifth goal in as many games for club and country last night in England U21’s 3-0 victory over Albania.

Middlesbrough signed Balogun on loan from Arsenal in January and the 20-year-old has scored two goals and registered two assists in 15 appearances for the Teessiders.

However, both of his goals in a Boro shirt have come in his last three games, whilst he has netted three goals in his last two appearances for the England U21s.

Balogun joined up with the England U21 set up in the international break and started both games. He scored the opener in the 4-1 victory over Andorra on Friday before scoring a brace against Albania on Tuesday.

Balogun’s goalscoring form has come at the perfect time

His brace means he has now found the net five times in his last five games.

Prior to his call up to the Young Lions, Balogun had scored the consolation goal against Sheffield United in the 4-1 defeat and a stunning long-range effort against Birmingham City in the 2-0 victory.

With only nine games left of Middlesbrough’s season to seal their fate, his goalscoring form has come at the ideal time as far as Boro are concerned.

Chris Wilder’s side currently sit in seventh position in the Championship table and are two points outside of the top six.

Middlesbrough take on Peterborough United on Saturday when the league resumes, and Balogun will be looking to continue his run in the side and grab another goal to add to his tally.