Former Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham has continued his progression since leaving the club in 2020, becoming one of Europe’s most promising youngsters.

Bellingham is still only 18 years old. Yet the former Birmingham City midfielder is already a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England side and a key player for Borussia Dortmund.

He’s been tipped to join one of England’s top sides in recent months, with Chelsea said to be long-term admirers of the midfielder.

More recently though, Real Madrid have been linked with the Dortmund man, who is said to be valued at over £100million.

Bellingham ran into yet more praise after England’s 3-0 win over Ivory Coast with Reading boss Paul Ince telling ITV (via football.london) after the game:

“He’s a great prospect, he’s got all the attributes you’d look at and say he’s a world-class player.

“Some of the things he does here today, you’d say he can be world-class. It’s about keeping your feet on the ground, it’s the same with Declan Rice.

“They’re at the early stages of their careers and they’ve got a long, long way to go. If you can play at the highest level for 10-15 years, then you become a world-class player, not based over one or two years.”

With Bellingham constantly coming into headlines, it looks like he could be on the move in the near future.

So how much could Birmingham City make from Bellingham’s next move?

Sadly for Blues fans, it might not be as much as they were expecting.

Upon Bellingham’s move to Dortmund, reports in Germany (via insidefutbol) claimed that Birmingham City did not enter a sell-on clause into Bellingham’s transfer deal, which is expected to rise to £30million.

But, the same report revealed that Birmingham City would be owed 5% of any future Bellingham transfer because of a FIFA ‘training fee’ – so if Real Madrid sign Bellingham for £100million this summer, Blues would receive a cool £5million of that.

For the Championship club, that would be a timely windfall when, or if it eventually comes through. Lee Bowyer’s side haven’t spent much money in previous seasons, having struggled in the second tier for a number of campaigns now.

As for Bellingham, the sky is the limit, and he looks set to go all the way.