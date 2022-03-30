Some sizeable names in the second tier of English football feature in today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72.

Daryl Dike, Neco Williams, Miha Zajc and Jayson Molumby are four names in the transfer headlines lately.

Reports were emerging from Haber365 (via BirminghamLive) that West Brom striker Dike is a man wanted by Turkish side Besiktas on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. The American only joined the Baggies during the winter window and has made just two appearances from the bench due to an injury picked up not long after signing. It would come as a surprise if they let their big money signing move on already without even getting to see him properly play.

We have known for a while now that Liverpool full-back Williams, on loan at Fulham, is a man wanted by the Cottagers on a permanent basis this summer. Now, Liverpool journalist David Lynch has backed the transfer to go through, and revealed that the European giants wanted £10million for their youngster, but recent reports have suggested they are now looking for £12million.

After failing to strike a deal during the January transfer window, Hull City are again interested in Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc in the summer window. The 27-year-old has netted six Turkish SuperLig goals this season and the Tigers may be confident of a new deal with their new owners potentially playing a big part.

Lastly, West Brom have reportedly triggered a clause in Jayson Molumby’s loan contract from Brighton and Hove Albion, and will move to the Baggies for £900,000 this summer. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful season since arriving in the Midlands, and now Steve Bruce has his hands on a quality player permanently. He has had a previous spell at Preston North End and is now looking like he won’t be breaking into the Seagull’s side any time soon.