Barnsley owner Chien Lee has announced his group have invested in 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

Barnsley’s chief has completed the investment in the German third tier side to add to his portfolio of football clubs.

Lee, who is a Chinese-American entrepreneur and investor, acquired the Tykes back in 2017.

He will now be involved with Kaiserslautern and has tweeted (see tweet below).

We completed the investment in FC Kaiserslautern, one of the most historic clubs in Germany and is our 8th investment in the European football. pic.twitter.com/ahwUyu8pEI — Chien Lee (@NewCityChienLee) March 29, 2022

Barnsley one of a few clubs

Barnsley aren’t the only club who Lee owns with AS Nancy in France, Esbjerg in Denmark, KV Oostende in Belgium, FC Thun in Switzerland and FC Den Bosch in Netherlands within his grasp, having previously owned OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1.

Kaiserslautern are one of the most historic clubs in Germany but have slipped down the leagues over recent years. They have won the top flight on four occasions in their history and the DFB-Pokal twice and their stadium the Fritz-Walter-Stadion holds 50,000.

Lee will be hoping Barnsley can survive in the Championship this season under Poya Asbaghi and they have given themselves a fighting chance of recent weeks.

The Tykes are currently sat in 22nd place in the relegation zone and are five points from safety with eight games left to play of the season. They have a big game coming up this Saturday against 21st position Reading at home and would close the gap on the Royals to two points with a win.

They have adopted a “Moneyball” approach by signing younger players since Lee has taken over and it has brought mixed results so far for the Yorkshire outfit.