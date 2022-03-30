Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has insisted the club are aware of the club’s weakness from set-pieces, stating that the fans aren’t the only ones frustrated with their struggles.

Since the appointment of former Spurs and Manchester United coach McKenna, Ipswich Town have embarked on a strong run of form.

The Tractor Boys have brought themselves back into the fight for the play-offs with six games remaining, leaving them five points away from the top six. In 17 League One games under McKenna, Ipswich Town have lost just twice, winning 10 and drawing five while Portman Road has become a real fortress once again.

However, one glaring weakness has been set-pieces, with the club failing to score from a set-play in their last 16 games.

Now, when quizzed on the possibility of adding a set-piece coach at a fans’ forum, McKenna has said that the club are “very aware” of the problem. While he didn’t speak directly about bringing in a set-piece specialist, the Ipswich Town boss said that it is an area the club definitely need to work on.

When asked about the frustrations surrounding set-pieces, he said (quotes via the East Anglian Daily Times):

“You’re not the only one!

“You’re right to address it. It’s something we’re very aware of. It’s 16 games since we’ve scored from a set-play and I would say it’s borderline impossible to get out of this division with that record on set plays.

“Normally it’s above 25% of goals that come from set plays and usually in this division it’s higher. I see it as a positive that we’ve been able to do what we’ve done so far without set-piece goals. If we can add that to our artillery then I think we can be a different threat as a team.

“It’s something we need to work on.”

Moving in the right direction

Regardless of whether or not Ipswich Town can sneak into the play-offs late on, there’s no doubt that the club are moving in the right direction once again with McKenna at the helm.

Ipswich Town would never have wanted to stay in League One for three seasons when they first came down, but it looks as though a third campaign awaits. While it isn’t what the club nor fans would have wanted, it will be hoped that the foundations are there for McKenna to build on and help take the Tractor Boys back to where they belong.