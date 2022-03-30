Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien has been labelled “a joy to work with” by boss Kieran McKenna.

Over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, defender Donacien has been a mainstay in Ipswich Town’s starting XI.

Operating as a cente-back, right-back or left-back, the former Aston Villa academy player has missed only three League One games this season, taking him to 42 appearances across all competitions. Donacien even captained the Tractor Boys in the 1-1 draw against play-off hopefuls Oxford United earlier this month.

Now, the 28-year-old has drawn high praise from Ipswich Town boss McKenna.

Speaking at a fans’ forum (quotes via the East Anglian Daily Times), McKenna labelled Donacien “a joy” to manage, stating he is a key part of his squad both on and off the pitch. Here’s what he had to say:

“What a joy to work with, honestly.

“He bounces around the training ground.

“Obviously, he’s had a varied career, been around the country, but he’s one of the most bubbly people you’ll meet. He’s credit with the way he applies himself and the energy he brings to the group. He’s a key part of the group on and off the pitch.”

Still in the fight?

Ipswich Town’s win over Plymouth Argyle last time out could end up being a huge result for the club.

Despite their thoroughly impressive run of form, the Tractor Boys are still five points away from the play-off spots and many of the teams also in the fight have games in hand. However, the positive atmosphere at Portman Road could just help McKenna’s men push on and sneak into the play-offs late on.

Fellow top-six chases Wycombe Wanderers, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United are all in decent form too though, so Ipswich Town will need the teams above them to slip up if they are to break into the play-offs late on after a campaign of varying fortunes.