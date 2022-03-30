Former Ipswich Town man Alan Judge says QPR tried to sign him back in the summer of 2019.

The now Colchester United attacker was blocked from leaving Portman Road following their relegation from League One.

Judge, 33, was targeted by the Hoops and he has admitted he was “interested” in a move to the Championship side.

However, the Tractor Boys wouldn’t let him leave and he stayed with them in the third tier for a couple of seasons before heading out the exit door last June.

Judge has opened up about his failed move to QPR, as per a report by Sky Sports:

“I felt like myself again in the first six months I was at Ipswich, without doubt. I was enjoying my football.

“Then QPR tried to buy me and obviously I was interested. It was Championship football and my family still lived in London. Things were leaked to the Ipswich press, but they didn’t get the full ins and outs of what was going on with my family life and fans just thought I wanted to leave straight away, which wasn’t the case, and that took a while for me to get over.”

He added: “But the owner didn’t want to sell me – it was as simple as that. I just lived with it and didn’t kick up a fuss or refuse to train. I told him my family situation, but he really wanted me to stay. Once he said I wasn’t going, that was the end of the story.”

What now for Judge?

Judge was snapped up by Colchester United on a free transfer last June and penned a two-year contract with the League Two outfit.

The attacking midfielder has made 30 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and six assists.

He was a hit during his time at Ipswich Town and fired eight goals in 91 games over the course of two-and-a-half years.

The Republic of Ireland international has also played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Notts County and Brentford in the past.

His career could have taken a completely different turn a couple of years ago when QPR were keen to lure him to West London. However, it wasn’t to be in the end.

His current club Colchester United are fighting to secure their Football League status at the moment and are 20th in the fourth tier table, eight points above the relegation zone with seven games left to play.