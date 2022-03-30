Blackburn Rovers prodigy Tyrhys Dolan has moved to thank everyone for their support after he netted for England’s U20 side on Tuesday night.

Dolan earned his maiden call-up to international duty for the Young Lions’ fixtures against Poland and Germany.

And, after making his debut against Poland, the Blackburn Rovers man came off the bench to score as England U20s ran away 3-1 winners at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

Following his maiden goal, Dolan moved to send messages to fans on Twitter in a series of posts.

The Blackburn Rovers talent labelled the moment as “surreal”, also thanking everyone who has helped him on his journey to the international stage.

First international goal!

Surreal moment for me and my family, this is for every kid who has suffered set backs, keep working and remain positive🦁🤍 pic.twitter.com/eC3whqK2HR — Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) March 29, 2022

Thankyou to everyone for all the supportive messages since my call up, this camp has been an amazing experience that will stick with me forever🦁🤍 https://t.co/augyqsQQtx — Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) March 29, 2022

From drills in the park, to seeing my first goal for England, this was the dream🤍 pic.twitter.com/YPuq5aiPL1 — Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) March 29, 2022

His just rewards

Since arriving from Lancashire rivals Preston North End, Dolan has managed to hold down a place in Tony Mowbray’s first-team, and after performing well at a high level despite his youth, many would say that a call-up to the England youth set-up has been coming for the forward.

This season has seen Dolan net five times and provide three assists in 32 outings, taking him to eight goals and six assists in 72 games for Blackburn Rovers.

Operating anywhere across the front three or as an attacking midfielder, the tricky forward is often a nuisance for Championship defenders, so it will fill the Ewood Park faithful with pride to see Dolan showcase his abilities on the international stage.

Now though, the focus will turn back to club matters, with Blackburn Rovers sitting 6th in the fight for the Championship play-off spots.