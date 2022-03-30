Sunderland defender Danny Batth rejected a move to Sheffield Wednesday in January, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Sunderland swooped to sign the centre-back in the last transfer window from Stoke City.

Batth, 31, has since made four league appearances for the Black Cats.

Yorkshire Live claim the centre-back was close to re-signing for the Owls but opted against the move in the end in favour of a switch to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland eyeing promotion

Sunderland are hoping that this is the year they finally get out of League One and are currently 7th in the table behind 6th place Sheffield Wednesday.

The North East outfit are two points outside the top six with just seven games left of the season to play.

Batth was brought in by the Black Cats to add more competition and depth to their defensive department but injuries have affected his game time so far.

Nevertheless, he has experience of getting out of the third tier having captained former club Wolves to the title back in 2014.

Batth rose up through the ranks at Molineux and went on to play 212 games for the Midlands outfit in all competitions, as well as having loan spells away at Colchester United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

Stoke City lured him away in 2019 on a permanent basis and he spent three years with the Potters before deciding to drop back down to the third tier earlier this year.

He turned down the chance to return to Hillsborough and will be praying that choice pays off with Sunderland competing against the Yorkshire side for promotion.