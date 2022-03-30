Former Manchester United man and current Reading boss Paul Ince has hailed West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, comparing the 23-year-old to the likes of Steven Gerrard and Roy Keane.

Rice was in action for England against Ivory Coast last night. The Hammers man started in midfield and helped the Three Lions on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win at Wembley.

Speaking after the game, Ince hailed Rice’s ‘leadership qualities’ before going on to compare him to the lieks of Gerrard and Keane.

Ince told Express:

“I think he’s a wonderful player. He’s got leadership qualities, even the way he talks in interviews, you can see he has desires to be one of the best players in the world. You can see his game developing at West Ham.

“He’s now driving with the ball, making things happen. We talk about the Gerrards, Keanes, box-to-box players. This kid is on the same level.

“Give him time because he’s playing as a holding midfield player, I’ve played 20 years in that role and never had licence to go forward. If he can add a few goals to his game, you’re talking about a very, very special player.”

Ince sealed a surprise return to management earlier in the year when he took charge of Reading on an interim basis until the end of this season.

The former MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers, Notts County and Blackpool boss landed his first managerial job since 2014 and has since kept the Royals above the drop zone, with the club now five points ahead of Barnsley in 22nd and with eight games left to play.

Ince has enjoyed some successes in management and as a player, he’ll go down as a United favourite for years to come.

And his high-praise for Rice is certainly warranted – the West Ham man has become a mainstay in this England set-up and could one day lead the Three Lions into a major tournament.

Up next for Ince and his Reading side is a a crunch match v Barnsley this weekend.