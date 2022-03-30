Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe says he’s “definitely” keen to bring back Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer this summer.

Preston North End swooped to sign the attacker on a loan deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Archer, 20, has been a hit with the Lancashire side since then and has scored five goals in 12 league games.

He is due to return to Villa Park this summer but his loan club want to bring him back to Deepdale.

Speaking in a fans’ forum, Lowe said, as per a report by the Lancashire Post:

“I’m definitely keen to get him back. I’ve spoken with Stevie (Gerrard) about him and I continue to either the life out of him! Stevie’s got a job to do so I can’t do it all the time.”

Hit at Preston North End

Preston North End have proven they are a great home for Archer and he is getting plenty of game time under his belt with the Lancashire outfit.

However, his chances of returning there will depend on Aston Villa’s plan for him and whether they see him as part of their first-team plans or want to test him at a higher level.

A recent report by the Express claims two Bundesliga clubs are interested in signing him.

Archer has been on the books at Aston Villa since 2009 having previously been with Walsall and has since risen up through the youth ranks with the Midlands club.

He has made six senior appearances for the Villans so far in his career and has scored four goals. The England youth international also had a loan spell away at National League side Solihull Moors last season to get some experience under his belt.