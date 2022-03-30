Preston North End goalkeeper Matthew Hudson has extended his loan at Bamber Bridge, as announced by their official club website.

Preston North End have allowed the stopper to remain with the non-league side.

Hudson, 23, will now return to Deepdale at the end of the season.

He was given the green light to move to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in February and has done enough to warrant them wanting to keep hold of him for longer.

Preston North End academy graduate

Hudson has been on the books at Preston North End for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

He made his first-team debut at the age of just 17 back in December 2015 after coming off the bench for Jordan Pickford in a league fixture away at Leeds United.

The ‘keeper signed his first professional deal a year later in 2016 but that game at Elland Road remains his only senior appearance for the Lilywhites.

Hudson was loaned out to Bury during the 2018/19 campaign and went on to play four times for the Shakers.

The Southport-born man is out of contract this summer and is due to become a free agent at the end of June. Ryan Lowe’s side have a decision to make on his future when he returns from Bamber Bridge.

He is no longer a youngster at 23 and his chances of breaking into Preston North End’s side next term are slim but he does provide solid competition and back-up in the goalkeeping department.