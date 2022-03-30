Hull City man Keane Lewis-Potter has been challenged to keep his place in the England U21s squad after making his debut on Tuesday night.

Since emerging in the first-team picture at Hull City, Lewis-Potter has been touted as one of the Football League’s most promising talents, and his ability has now earned international recognition.

After being called up to Lee Carsley’s England U21 squad for the first time, the Tigers’ prodigy made his debut on Tuesday night.

Lewis-Potter came off the bench late on as the Young Lions defeated Albania’s youngsters 3-0, with Folarin Balogun netting a brace and Curtis Jones finding the back of the net.

Now, following his first appearance, Lewis-Potter has been challenged to maintain his place in the squad.

As quoted by Hull Live, England U21 Head Coach Carsley challenged the Hull City talent to keep scoring and keep providing assists to keep himself in with a chance of maintaining a place in the side this summer. Here’s what he had to say:

“You never want to give a cap away, but Keane’s more than earned the right to get on the pitch tonight.

“He’s had a really strong camp, and I suppose looking forward now he has to make he’s in and around that squad. We’re missing a lot of good players and ultimately we’ll make sure we pick the strongest squad we can for the summer.

“He’s doing well as he is, he keeps scoring and he keeps assisting so if he can keep doing that until the end of the season he’ll have a chance.”

The rest of the season…

Hull City look set to maintain their place in the Championship for another season, and the lack of pressure on them to fight for their life could give talented players like Lewis-Potter the freedom to express themselves over the final seven games of the campaign.

The forward has already netted eight goals and laid on four assists, so if he could get to double figures for goals that would be a great achievement in what is his first full campaign of senior action at the level.

Remaining games against the likes of Reading and Bristol City could provide the perfect chance for Lewis-Potter to show exactly what he’s made of, while tough tests against Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough could see him prove he’s ready to compete with some of the league’s best.