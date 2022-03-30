Newcastle United could be tempted to recall Jack Young from his loan at Wycombe Wanderers, as detailed in a report by the Shields Gazette.

Newcastle United loaned the youngster to Wycombe Wanderers in the January transfer window to get some game time under his belt.

Young, 21, has since struggled to get into Gareth Ainsworth’s side and has made only two appearances in League One.

The Shields Gazette now claim his parent club may bring him back to St. James’ Park after they recalled Matty Bondswell from Shrewsbury Town earlier this week.

Wycombe Wanderers situation

Wycombe Wanderers brought in Young to add more competition and depth to their squad ahead of the second-half of the season.

The Chairboys are going for promotion back to the Championship and their winter recruit is finding it hard to get into their side due to the abundance of options they have in his position.

They are currently 8th in the table and are three points off the play-offs with seven matches of the campaign left to play.

Young has been on the books at Newcastle United for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the top flight outfit.

He has made eight appearances for the Toon Army in the Papa John’s Trophy over the past couple of seasons and has been a key player for their U23s side.

The midfielder was loaned out for the first time last term to Tranmere Rovers and played five times for the Merseyside club.