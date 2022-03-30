Swansea City would sell Leeds United-linked Flynn Downes if a big money offer came in for him, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City could face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder this summer.

Kieran Dyer, who coached him at Ipswich Town, recently told the Ipswich Star that he believes he will move to the Premier League this summer for a fee in the region of £10m.

Wales Online claim the Swans would “almost certainly” accept a bid of that magnitude with The Times reporting Leeds United are keen.

Swansea City situation

Swansea City only signed Downes last summer from Ipswich Town and he has been a hit with the Welsh club.

He has made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Championship outfit to date and has chipped in with a single goal and assist.

The former England youth international penned a four-year contract with Russell Martin’s side when he joined last August so is contracted until 2025 meaning they are under no financial pressure to sell him.

However, an eight-figure offer could potentially turn their head and would be too much to reject this summer.

Downes rose up through the academy at Ipswich Town and went on to play 99 times for their first-team altogether, scoring three goals. He also had a loan spell away from Portman Road at Luton Town during the 2017/18 season whilst the Hatters were in League Two.

He fell out of favour with the Tractor Boys last term and Swansea City lured him away from East Anglia for the first time in his career and that move has massively paid off.