Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says he will look to ‘add a little bit more quality’ to his side in the summer transfer window.

Ipswich Town currently sit in 9th place of the League One table. McKenna has helped steady the ship at Portman Road after a turbulent first half of the season under Paul Cook, with the Tractor Boys currently unbeaten in their last 11 games.

They sit five points outside the top-six and have six games of their season remaining. A play-off finish might yet be on the cards and looking ahead to the summer transfer window, McKenna has laid out his transfer plans.

He said in a recent fans’ forum (via TWTD):

“For sure we have to improve the squad. We feel like we’re in a pretty good place in terms of the squad.

“Part of my initial impression when I arrived in December was that the squad would need to be trimmed a little bit and possibly lose a little bit of depth but add a little bit more quality and specific qualities where we needed it.

“That was the main focus in January, but now going into the summer window, it’s about improving the quality we have in the squad and taking it to another level.”

Ipswich Town underwent a vast rebuild last summer. Cook oversaw the signing of close to 20 new players and it seemingly took a while for the team to gel, with Ipswich enduring a poor start to the season.

“I have very much a clear profile of the type of players that I would like,” McKenna continued. “I’ve spoken about that from the first interview.

“We need a balanced squad of different types and different ages but primarily I want the team to be built around a young, hungry, technical and athletic group of players, who have a real passion to play for this football club.

“That will be the base, that will be the dynamic and the nature of the team going forward.

“But, of course, as you’re building a squad, you also need that mix of a couple of experienced players who set a good example and have been through the different levels of football and can lead some of the younger players.”