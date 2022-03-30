Former Arsenal youngster Mark McGuinness says his decision to leave the London club for Cardiff City last year was a ‘no-brainer’.

McGuinness, 21, is a product of the Arsenal youth academy. He worked his way through the youth ranks at the club before earning himself a loan move to Ipswich Town last season, where he made 24 appearances in League One.

But the Republic of Ireland U21 man would seal his permanent exit from Arsenal last season, signing for Cardiff City on a three-year deal ahead of this campaign.

Since, the defender has featured 30 times in the Championship and scored three goals, becoming a hugely important player for the Bluebirds who’ve undoubtedly struggled this season.

And speaking on his Arsenal exit, McGuinness told the South Wales Echo (via Daily Cannon):

“I was there since I was 10 but it was a no-brainer for me.

“I had that loan spell at Ipswich and had racked up 25 games or whatever and had that spell in first-team football and it’s completely different to academy football, miles different. And I didn’t want to go back to that.”