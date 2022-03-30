Ross County’s chief executive Steven Ferguson has hailed Sunderland striker Ross Stewart after his recent call-up to the Scotland side.

Stewart, 25, left Ross County to join Sunderland in the January transfer window last year.

The Scot went on to score three times in his initial 13 League One appearances under Lee Johnson but this time round, the striker has prevailed.

He’s the leading scorer in League One as it stands with 22 goals to his name. His form this season has led to his first international call-up this month, and he was named on the bench for Scotland’s 1-1 draw v Poland earlier in the week.

And now speaking to the Ross-shire Journal (via ChronicleLive), Ross County chief Ferguson has backed Stewart to continue his climb up the English football pyramid, soon after links to Norwich City have emerged (The Sun on Sunday, 27.03.21), saying:

“I firmly believe that Ross has got another couple of levels to go. We’re still talking potential with Ross.

“There’s still room for improvement. He stands 6ft 4in, really low-belt and robust and he’s such a good finisher.

“Ross could do it all, every type of finish – right foot, left foot or his head – but he did so much unselfish stuff it was sometimes easy to forget how good he was at finding the right areas and sticking the ball in the net.

“It is the pinnacle of any career to get a national call-up. For Ross to have achieved that so soon after leaving Ross County, we’re absolutely delighted for him.”