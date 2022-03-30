Ipswich Town have recruited Manchester United’s Sam Williams as their new head of recruitment.

Williams becomes the second Manchester United figure to make the switch to League One side Ipswich Town this season, after Kieran McKenna previously left his coaching role at the club to take the managerial job at Portman Road.

A report from EADT reveals that Ipswich Town chief Mark Ashton had spoken to United’s technical chief scout Mick Court about Williams before bringing him in to the club – Williams was formerly the first-team recruitment analyst at Old Trafford.

For the League One club, it’s another stepping stone on their rebuild towards better times. They currently sit in 9th place of the third tier table after going 11 games unbeaten, marking a vast improvement under current boss McKenna who replaced Paul Cook back in December.

The Tractor Boys sit fie points outside the top-six with six games left to play, and so a play-off finish is still achievable.