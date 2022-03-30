Fulham want to re-sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the summer, reports 90min.

Areola, 29, is currently on loan with West Ham in the Premier League. The Frenchman has featured just once in the Premier League this season though, having mostly played in the Europa League for the Hammers.

David Moyes is keen on re-signing Areola in the summer but now, a fresh report from 90min has revealed that West Ham’s hopes of re-signing Areola may be ‘scuppered’ by Championship leaders Fulham.

The report reveals that West Ham have the option to re-sign Areola on loan again this summer or sign him permanently for £11million, but the Hammers are also keen on West Brom’s Sam Johnstone who is available for free in the summer.

Fulham have a ‘significant interest’ in Areola who played 36 times in the Premier League for the Cottagers last season. He thoroughly impressed despite his side’s eventual relegation, with then-Fulham boss Scott Parker being a big fan of the Frenchman.

He told FourFourTwo in February of last year, amid suggestions that Areola was set to be called-up by France:

“His first season here in English football was always a challenge, especially for a keeper.

“It’s a difficult position to come into joining a new league and he has played fantastic to be honest with you.

“My main aim, my focus for Alphonse is to keep improving and playing the way he is playing and if France come calling then it will be unbelievable for Alphonse and nothing short of what he deserves.”

Whilst Fulham and West Ham are seemingly battling to sign Areola, the key here lies with Johnstone – his decisions in the summer ahead will largely dictate where Areola may end up come the start of next season.

If the England goalkeeper opts for a free transfer to West Ham then Fulham will be in the clear to snap up Areola. But if Johnstone opts for Manchester United who have also been linked, then West Ham could quickly move for Areola as to keep Fulham at bay.