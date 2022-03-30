Sean Morrison has been at Cardiff City since 2014 but his contract is set to expire in the summer.

During his time with the Bluebirds, Morrison has been a talisman for most of his tenure in the Welsh capital. His most memorable campaign came during the 2017/18 season, where he captained them to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has made 295 appearances, scoring an impressive 33 goals and grabbing 23 assists.

Unfortunately, after suffering a serious knee injury that has sidelined him for nine months his future is up in the air.

Here are three possible replacements…

Darragh Lenihan, Blackburn Rovers

The Irish international has played an integral role in a Blackburn Rovers side who are pushing for a play-off position this season. Lenihan has made 36 league appearances so far, finding the net twice in an overall solid campaign for the Lancastrians.

The 28-year-old could possibly slot in perfectly with fellow Irishman Mark McGuinness, helping to develop the inexperienced centre-back. However, with Blackburn Rovers having a relatively successful campaign and Lenihan playing a key role in this; Tony Mowbray may be looking to put pen to paper sooner rather than later.

Tom Lockyer, Luton Town

The 27-year-old has featured sporadically this season for a Hatters side who are aiming for promotion. Lockyer has appeared 24 times this year, putting in a number of solid performances for the Bedfordshire side during their surprising campaign.

Lockyer came through the Cardiff City academy before he joined Bristol Rovers. A Welsh international and a Cardiff native, could we see Lockyer return to his boyhood club this summer?

Tobias Figueiredo

The 28-year-old is part of a Nottingham Forest side who have been revitalised since the appointment of Steve Cooper. Figueiredo has been unable to find a regular starting spot under the former Swansea City boss, making only 19 appearances all season.

Although he has had a relatively uneventful term, Figueiredo could fit into Steve Morison’s more attacking style of play, working well in a Cardiff City side that currently lack a ball-playing centre-back.