Cameron Brannagan has caught the eye this season after some top quality displays at the heart of Oxford United’s midfield.

During the January transfer window Blackpool tabled three bids to try and lure him away from Oxford United to play at a higher level.

Karl Robinson’s side held firm and he stayed with the League One promotion hopefuls beyond the transfer deadline.

However, they could face a battle to keep him this summer, especially if they fail to go up.

Will Brannagan leave Oxford United this summer?

It will come down to a number of factors. Much will depend on whether Oxford United get promoted or not at the end of the season. Promotion to the Championship would give Brannagan the opportunity to play at a higher level without having to leave.

Brannagan is happy at Oxford and made that point throughout January when Blackpool made their advances. If Blackpool, or any other interested party, make higher bids though, is it possible that Oxford United could accept such an offer?

The U’s now have significant financial backing from their board, and there is clearly a desire to take the club further, meaning that selling the club’s best players is not a likely future tactic.

This ambition is also evidenced by the recent announcement that the club would like to build a new stadium at Stratfield Brake, to the north of the city, with a view moving there in time for 2026.

Whilst all the above holds true, it is also true to say that every man has his price. If another club came in for Brannagan in the summer with a much bigger bid than those received so far, then his departure could become inevitable, particularly if Oxford United remain in League One.

Whatever happens next, he is likely to be the subject of further transfer speculation once the current season ends. It could be destination Blackpool after all. Or he could become a transfer target for other higher league clubs.