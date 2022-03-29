Birmingham City’s Harlee Dean says he ‘doesn’t know what happened’ after sealing a swift January loan move to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season.

Dean, 30, has been with Birmingham City since 2017. The central defender became a key figure in the side and was rewarded with the captaincy too, before becoming a key source of criticism among Blues fans.

His performances last seaosn and during the first half of this season had been cause for concern among supporters and leading up to the January transfer window this season, Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer revealed that Dean had been transfer listed.

Speaking to BirminghamLive ahead of Dean’s move to Sheffield Wednesday, Bowyer said:

“I think that if things don’t change we will be in the same situation every year.

“Yes, he is the club captain but I demand certain things and expect certain things to happen. That’s why he is moving on.”

And now speaking out (via YorkshireLive), Dean has had his say on his St Andrew’s exit, saying:

“I don’t know what happened to be honest. I don’t know whether it was down to finances and the way they are trying to go with younger players.

“I never fell out with anyone. There were three or four games when I didn’t play very well.

“I lost my place in the squad. That’s fine. Even though you are captain you are never safe. But I worked hard and waited for my opportunity, got it, kept a clean sheet and was out again. Then you know the writing is on the wall.

“There was an agenda, not from in the club but from outside that I was the issue. People have short memories.

“Do I see any way back for me there? No.”

Time to move on…

Dean’s time at Birmingham City may not be remembered fondly after how it’s seemingly ended. There’s a year left on his contract but it seems highly likely that he’ll be moving on in the summer, and where he might end up is anyone’s guess.

He’s featured just four times in League One for Wednesday having suffered from a calf injury. Dean made his comeback earlier this month though and Wednesday fans are certainly seeing the better side of the Blues man.

Dean has put in some good performances in his four league appearances so far and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Wednesday look to make his stay permanent in the summer.

The Owls currently sit in 6th place of the table ahead of the season run-in – Dean could yet play a vital role for Darren Moore’s side.