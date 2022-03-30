Sheffield Wednesday have one eye on an immediate return to the Championship and could be in for a busy summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in 6th place of the League One table, two points above Sunderland, as they occupy the last play-off spot.

Darren Moore has got his side playing some wonderful stuff and they are in confident mood.

Whatever league they may find themselves in, there needs to be some movement within the squad. So, here we look at Sheffield Wednesday’s possible starting XI next season…

The Owls have been showing interest in Aberdeen youngster Jack MacIver and he has been on trial. A decision is yet to be made on the midfielder but he may well could join up with the first-team next season.

Loanee Jordan Storey has not ruled out a permanent move to the Owls in the summer. The centre-back was loaned to the Yorkshire side from Preston North End in January and has impressed massively in his 12 appearances so far.

In terms of outgoings, goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has spent the season on loan at League Two Exeter City. The 26-year-old has recently opened up about his time down south, reiterating that he is enjoying life at his new club. It won’t come as a surprise if he leaves, but, it could leave the club with a problem in the goalkeeper department with Bailey Peacock-Farrell set to return to his parent club in Burnley.

Elsewhere, the in-form Saido Berahino sees his contract expire at the end of the season and was a wanted man in January. If he is to leave, it will be a big miss for Sheffield Wednesday, so they need to start thinking about extending his deal.