Cardiff City have all but confirmed that they will be spending another season in the Championship, and could be in for a big summer.

The Bluebirds currently sit in 17th place in the Championship table and are well clear of the relegation zone. They arguably don’t have anything to play for, but Steve Morison will want to end the season on a high finish as high as possible to prepare for next season.

Cardiff City will be aiming for a much better season next time out and will need reinforcements to have any chance of that, so here is how their starting XI could look like next season amid recent transfer rumours…

Earlier this month, it was revealed by The News that the Bluebirds are interested in Millwall full-back Mahlon Romeo. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Portsmouth in League One and has made 30 league appearances, whilst being one of the standout players in his position in the third tier. With Cody Drameh returning to Leeds United at the end of the season, Romeo could well be his replacement next term.

Another rumour floating about recently in South Wales is that Cardiff City are eager to bring Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle back to the club next season. The 20-year-old joined Morison and co in the January transfer window and has made 12 appearances since, being an integral figure in the middle of the park.

Many midfielders in the Bluebirds squad are set to leave upon the expiry of their contracts next season, so Doyle could be welcomed back to the Cardiff City Stadium to ensure they keep someone familiar with the squad.

Star midfielder Joe Ralls sees his contract expire at the end of the season. The 28-year-old has spent his whole senior career at Cardiff City and it won’t come as a surprise if the club do everything they can to tie him down to a new deal. If he leaves though, the recruitment team will have to look elsewhere for a suitable replacement in the summer window.

Elsewhere, out of favour midfielder Leandro Bacuna also sees his Bluebirds contract expire in June, and it seems ‘certain’ he will depart.