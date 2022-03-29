Jason Cummings spent a little over two years on the books with Nottingham Forest before leaving to join Shrewsbury Town in 2019.

After starring for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, Cummings earned himself a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2017.

It came after 149 games for Hibs, in which he netted a thoroughly impressive 71 goals and provided 23 assists, but the striker was unable to capture this form at the City Ground. He spent time out on loan with Rangers, Peterborough United and Luton Town, managing four goals in 17 outings for Nottingham Forest before his departure.

But what is Cummings up to these days?

A year-and-a-half-long spell with Shrewsbury Town saw Cummings score 10 goals in 48 games for the Shrews after leaving Forest before returning to Scotland to join Dundee in January 2021.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the club, netting 14 goals in 36 games, ultimately earning himself a move to Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners in January of this year.

Since then, Cummings has been a mainstay in the A-League outfit’s starting XI. Across all competitions, the striker has netted three goals in 11 games – a respectable total. However, it’s his assists that catch the eye, chipping in with six overall including a hat-trick of them in a 4-2 win over Macarthur on March 19th.

Cummings is contracted to the Mariners until the summer of 2023, so he will be hoping to make an impressive impact in Australia in his time with the club. As it stands, Central Coast, who are currently managed by former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montogomery, sit in 8th place in the A-League.