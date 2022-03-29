Reporter David Lynch has said that he expects “major interest” to arise in Fulham target Joe Gomez when the season comes to an end.

Gomez is a man in the news recently as his unfortunate playing situation at Liverpool has left him linked with a move away.

At 23, Gomez already has some of the most prestigious competitions to his name such as the Premier League and Champions League.

But, due to multiple long-term injuries and the rise of Joel Matip, Gomez hasn’t really had a look into Liverpool’s squad nearly as much as he would’ve hoped. He has previously admitted he’s struggled off the pitch with injury problems and now he is set to be seeking consistent game time.

Fulham are one of many teams keeping a watchful eye on the young defender’s situation and they’ll be hoping to make a move in the summer if the opportunity arises.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, David Lynch has offered an update on the Gomez situation, he said:

“He has simply been unfortunate that his slightly slower return to full speed following injury has coincided with Joel Matip enjoying a perhaps unexpected run of fitness and Ibrahima Konate hitting the ground running.

“If he truly harbours World Cup hopes, I expect Gomez to push for a move this summer.

“It would be sad to lose such a huge talent who was a key part of that Premier League win at the age of just 23, but Klopp isn’t the type to stand in a player’s way if they are unhappy.

“I expect major interest across the Premier League once the season ends.”

Could Gomez join Fulham in the summer?

Reports of Fulham’s interest in the bright prospect began to spark a little while ago and since then speculation over Gomez’s next move has grown.

The Athletic are now reporting that Premier League interest is growing with the likes of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and Newcastle both interested in the center-back.

Both of these sides have money to spend and they’ve showcased that recently, so Fulham will find it difficult to sway Gomez to London.

As Lynch mentioned, Gomez will likely have one eye on the 2022 World Cup and this could influence his decision on where he ends up next season.

Fulham are destined to earn promotion this season and in recent history, their problem has been kicking on and recruiting well enough to maintain a spot in the top flight. A signing of Gomez’s quality would be a huge statement of intent from the Cottagers and would set their transfer window off on the right foot.