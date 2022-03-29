Swansea City’s Ryan Bennett is “up for grabs” this summer if an offer came in for him, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City could let the defender leave the club in the next transfer window.

Bennett, 32, still has a year left on his contract with the Championship side and has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

He has fallen out of favour over recent times though and may be given the green light to head out the exit door.

Swansea City situation

Speaking about why Bennett hasn’t been getting game time recently, Swansea City boss Russell Martin said, as per a report by Wales Online:

“He’s in the squad. He’s training well. He’s been no problem at all and he’s been really good with the likes of Fin Burns when he’s not involved and he understands. He just might have to be patient to wait for his slot back in again.”

The Swans play out from the back and keep possession and that style of football isn’t as well suited to Bennett as it is to some of their other players in their squad.

He joined the Welsh side back in 2020 and helped them get into the play-offs last term under former manager Steve Cooper.

Bennett is a vastly experienced player and has played 483 games in his career to date, having previously had spells with the likes of Grimsby Town, Peterborough United, Norwich City, Wolves and Leicester City.

He will be a useful player to have in and around the Swansea City dressing room and their younger players will be learning a lot from him.

However, he may want regular first-team football over the next few years before he hangs up his boots and they really can’t offer him that anymore.